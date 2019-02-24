Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans back in action in the PSL

Peshawar Zalmi are going to play against the Multan Sultans while the Quetta Gladiators will take on the Karachi Kings today in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

The first match between Peshawar and Multan will start at 4:30pm PST, while the second match will start at 9pm PST.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi are coming into this match following a defeat against defending champions Islamabad United. Skipper Darren Sammy will be expecting much more from his top-order, especially star batsman Kamran Akmal. In the bowling department, Hasan Ali will lead the attack following two superb individual performances in the last two games.

The Multan Sultans also lost their last outing, being unable to defend a mammoth 201-run target against the Lahore Qalandars. While captain Shoaib Malik will hope for more of the same from his batsmen, he’ll want his bowlers to do something different and restrict the opposition to a low score.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

The Gladiators are at the top of the table with four wins in four matches. Even if they lose today, Quetta will still remain at the top. But skipper Sarfraz Ahmed doesn’t like to lose. Sarfraz played a match-winning knock in the previous match, but will hope star batsman Shane Watson will get his groove back after being dismissed for a duck in the last game.

The Karachi Kings have lost three consecutive matches now and captain Imad Wasim is in dire need of inspiration from his side. Colin Munro’s much-hyped introduction fell flat when he was dismissed on the first delivery he faced and the rest of the batting line-up didn’t step up either. Babar Azam will be the key man for the Kings, given he’s a little careful in his running between the wickets.

