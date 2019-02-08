Performance in South Africa not up to expectations, admits Arthur

Head Coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur said the team’s performance in the tour of South Africa did not live up to expectations.

Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series and lost the ODI series 3-2. Their streak of winning 11 T20I series in a row also came to an end with a 2-1 defeat in the three-match series.

Arthur said that the side will come up with a better plan against Australia for the upcoming five-match ODI series.

He lamented on the lack of wicket-taking bowlers in the limited-overs team. The head coach lauded under-fire skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and star turn Babar Azam. “The players who play well under pressure are always valuable,” he added.

Commenting on the racial slur used by Sarfaraz towards South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, the coach said that the wicketkeeper was in the wrong but that he did apologise for it.

Arthur also praised the Pakistan Super League, saying that the tournament has been producing great talent for the side.

He added that the Pakistan Cricket Board will decide whether he stays on as team coach after the World Cup.