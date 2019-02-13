PCB sets code of conduct to keep PSL4 ‘corruption-free’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the players and franchise officials sign a code of conduct for making the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a corruption-free tournament.

According to the code of conduct, the players are prohibited from attending private gatherings and meeting unauthorised officials throughout the tournament. They are not allowed to give interviews to media organisations without the permission of the franchise’s media manager.

The franchise owners are barred from entering the team dressing rooms as well.

A ban has been enforced on the use of mobile phones inside the dressing rooms.

The Security and Vigilance team of PCB, along with ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, will be monitoring the players’ activities and officials throughout the competition. All cricketers are instructed to report any suspicious activities.

The 2017 edition of the competition was marred by a spot fixing scandal in which five cricketers — Nasir Jamshed, Mohammad Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan — were found guilty of violating various different rules.

All cricketers faced suspension from international cricket due to their mischief.

