PCB approves anti-racism code in board of governors meeting

An anti-racism code was approved during a meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) on Thursday.

“The BoG approved the PCB’s Anti-Racism Code, which comes into effect immediately with the PSL 2019. The Code mirror’s the ICC Anti-Corruption Code with slight modifications,” a press release stated.

The approval comes after captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s suspension for his racial comments towards South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the five-match ODI series.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was briefed on the selection criteria by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq during the meeting.

“Inzamam informed the BoG that the broader selection guidelines and principles included player performances, conditions in which the performances were recorded, judgment of the selectors and looking into the future. The chief selector admitted there was room for improvement in the team’s performance across all three formats, but emphasised that the side was heading in the right direction since his panel took over in 2016,” the release stated.

The board lauded Sindh Government and the PCB’s efforts for successful staging West Indies Women’s tour to Karachi for three T20Is. It also thanked Cricket West Indies for agreeing to send its women’s side and supporting the PCB in its efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

The governors congratulated veteran cricketer Sana Mir on becoming the first Asian and sixth overall to play 100 T20Is. They took notice of the women’s team’s performance in the West Indies series and wished them well for the upcoming matches.