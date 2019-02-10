PCB announces schedule for ODI series against Australia

February 10, 2019


The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia. The series will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The series will begin on March 22 and the first match will be played in Sharjah. The final will be played on March 31, according to the PCB statement released on its official website.

Here’s the schedule for it:

  • March 22: 1st ODI, Sharjah
  • March 24: 2nd ODI, Sharjah
  • March 27: 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi
  • March 29: 4th ODI, Dubai
  • March 31: 5th ODI, Dubai

 

Pakistan is ranked fifth on the ICC ODI team rankings, while Australia is sixth – just two points behind. The series is part of both sides’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations, where Australia will defend the title. Both the sides will square off against each other in the event proper in Taunton on June 12.

Related: World Cup 2019 squad to be decided after Australia ODI series, says Arthur

“Australia are the world champions and this series will provide the Pakistan cricket team an opportunity to assess their World Cup preparations,” PCB Director Zakir Khan said.

“The PCB was optimistic that it will be able to convince Cricket Australia to send its side for some matches after successfully staging high-profile bilateral international series and the HBL Pakistan Super League matches in the past 18 months. But, we are disappointed for the enthusiastic and passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who will now have to wait for some more time before they can see the Australia cricket team live in action for the first time since 1998,” he remarked.

 

 
 
 

