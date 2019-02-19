Pakistan’s T20I cricket has benefitted from PSL, says Waqar

Legendary fast-bowler and former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis thinks the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has brought immense improvement to Pakistan’s T20I cricket.

Pakistan currently top the T20I team ranking while opener Babar Azam is the top-ranked T20I batsman of the world.

“I think if you look at the shorter version, you feel there are significant improvements and they are mainly due to the PSL,” said Waqar, who is the director of defending champions Islamabad United.

“Every PSL throws some good talent and some good players who have come to the fore from Islamabad United,” said Waqar of two-time PSL champions Islamabad United.

United have produced players like Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, both of whom feature in ICC’s Top 10 T20I bowlers. While Shadab is ranked number three, Faheem has the distinction of being the only pacer in the top-ten.

The toe-crushing Waqar also singled out 18-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi, who’s representing Lahore Qalandars in PSL4. “I am very impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi,” said Waqar of the paceman whose five-wicket haul against Multan Sultans in 2018 caught the eyes of the selectors and current Pakistan head-coach Mickey Arthur.

Waqar emphasised on the role Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has to play in grooming the young talent. “I think after the emergence of the players from the PSL, PCB’s responsibility increases— to groom these players. This is a stepping stone and you see Under-19 players coming through,” said Waqar.

Waqar thinks as much focus should be given to first-class cricket as is given to the PSL. “Our focus is more on PSL and we need to have the same focus on our first-class cricket,” said Waqar.

But Waqar is hopeful. “I keep hearing that changes are coming, sponsors are merging with the regions so, maybe, after a few years we will see changes and we will start producing the kind of players for Tests as well as what we have seen in the PSL.”

Waqar also sees PSL becoming one of the top-three cricket leagues in the world. “Once it is fully staged in Pakistan, it will probably become one of the biggest leagues. This time we have eight matches in Pakistan, next year, maybe, we’ll have more than half of the matches in Pakistan,” said Waqar.

