Pakistan’s batsmen fail to finish matches, admits Malik

Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shoaib Malik lamented his batsmen’s inability to finish games as the Men in Green slumped to their first series defeat in 12 series when they lost the second T20I against South Africa.

Malik, who is filling in for the suspended Sarfraz Ahmed, feels the batsmen are to blame for the side’s seven-run defeat in the second T20I. The loss followed Pakistan’s similarly narrow six-run defeat in the first game in another failed run-chase.

“Whoever is the set batsman, it’s his responsibility to finish the game,” said Malik, speaking after the second T20I in Johannesburg. “Finishing crucial games is very important and that is what we are lacking. We saw that in the last game as well.”

Malik did however feel that the bowlers should have been able to keep the score within 160, while also praising Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the way they bowled in the powerplay.

“If someone is bowling almost three overs in the powerplay and containing the batsmen and if the batsmen take him on then they have a chance of taking wickets that means they are an exceptional talent,” said Malik. “We have Shaheen Shah Afridi also, who bowled brilliantly today. It’s just that you need three to four bowlers doing well for your team. That’s when you end up chasing a max of 160.”