Pakistani taekwondo fighters shine in 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championships

Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed secured a gold medal while Egypt's Mohamed Aly took the silver medal and Abdulla Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed of the UAE and Arifullah Khan of Pakistan won the bronze.Eight-year-old Ayesha Ayaz clinched the bronze medal in the 27-kilogramme category.Mariam Sayed of the UAE took the gold medal while Fatma Rajab Al Bulushi of Oman won the silver medal in the 27kg catergory. Tara Vishwakarthik was the second bronze medal winner.