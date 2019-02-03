Pakistan Women win third T20I after Sarfraz Ahmed’s pep talk

Nida Dar’s superb 53 helped Pakistan Women win the third and final T20I to avoid a whitewash against the West Indies Women at Karachi’s Southend Club.

The Women in Green won the toss and opted to bat first; a trend that has been seen in all three matches of the series.

The hosts made 150-6 in their 20 overs, with Nida’s 53 off 40 balls being the highlight of the Pakistan effort.

Karishma Ramharack, playing her first T20I of the series, was the star of the show with the ball for West Indies as she finished with figures of 2-20 in her three overs.

West Indies Women got off to a nightmare start in their difficult chase as opener Kycia Knight was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Anam Amin as Pakistan’s decision to start with spin paid dividend.

Deandra Dottin was superb once again, smashing 46 off 29 balls, but even that was not enough to keep West Indies in the game.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the run-rate continued to rise with almost every passing over and the visitors never really threatened to reach the target once Dottin was dismissed.

Anam was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming 3-34 while ace spinner Sana Mir also impressed with her 2-21.

Men’s cricket team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed had talked to the Women in Green before the game and had urged them to focus on their performances rather than the result after having the lost the opening two games.

Pakistan Men's team Captain @SarfarazA_54 speaking to Pakistan Women's team ahead of the third #PAKWvWIW T20I at Karachi.#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/iRbITY5SnC — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) February 3, 2019

“The most important thing is the performance, not the result,” he said. “This is what I tell my own players and this is what I will tell you. It’s important to fight and give your best and not focus too much on the results.”

The series had been lost but Sarfraz reminded Pakistan Women that the ODI series is around the corner and that they can do well in that before wishing them all the best for the third T20I.