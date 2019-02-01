Pakistan, South Africa to clash in first T20I in Cape Town

The first of the three T20Is between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Cape Town on Friday.

The fixture will begin at 4pm PST.

Sarfraz Ahmed — who led Pakistan to 12 straight T20I series wins — will not be playing due to his four-match ban for his racial remarks towards South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The side will be led by Shoaib Malik instead.

Proteas have the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides in the shortest format. The hosts have won six out of their 11 fixtures against Pakistan while the Men in Green have won five.

However, world number one Pakistan have been on a roll in T20I cricket and are on a remarkable run of 12 consecutive series wins.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Rizwan.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lutho Sipamla.