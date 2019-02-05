Pakistan retain Sarfraz Ahmed as captain for 2019 World Cup

Pakistan have retained wicketkeeper and batsman Sarfraz Ahmed as captain for the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

The official announcement will be made in a press conference later today.

Earlier, Sarfraz Ahmed met with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani in Lahore.

Speculations were rife that Sarfraz will not be the skipper because of his inconsistent performance. However, many senior cricketers had voiced their support in favour of his captaincy.

Pakistan’s begin their 2019 World Cup campaign on May 31 against West Indies in Nottingham.