Pakistan play third T20I against South Africa to avoid clean sweep

February 6, 2019

Photo: AFP

The third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Centurion’s Supersport Park on Wednesday.

The fixture will begin at 9pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Proteas have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The side will now be looking to win the dead-rubber fixture as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have an advantage when it comes to playing T20I cricket against the hosts at Supersport Park. Men in Green had defeated Proteas in 2013 by 95 runs.

Squad:

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Rizwan.

South Africa: South Africa: David Miller (captain), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lutho Sipamla and Janneman Malan.

 
 
 

