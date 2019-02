Oman have been dismissed for a record lowest ODI score of 24 against Scotland in the first match of Scotland’s tour of Oman.

Batting first, Oman scored 24 runs in 17.1 overs as Khawar Ali top-scored with 15. A whopping six Oman batsmen were dismissed for ducks.

Ruaidhri Smith and Adrian Neill picked four wickets apiece, while Alasdair Evans bagged the remaining two wickets.

Scotland chased down the target in 3.2 overs, without losing a wicket.

