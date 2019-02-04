New Zealand’s Guptill ruled out of India T20I series

February 4, 2019

Photo: AFP

Martin Guptill was ruled out of the New Zealand side for the T20I series against India after failing to recover from a back injury. 

Coach Gary Stead said Guptill failed a fitness test but he remained hopeful the big-hitting opener would recover in time for the ODI series against Bangladesh starting next week.

“Unfortunately Martin hasn’t recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days. It’s a shame as he’s obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we’ve got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right,” said Stead.

Guptill was injured before Sunday’s fifth ODI against India in Wellington which the tourists won by 35 runs to wrap up the series 4-1.

He has been replaced by Jimmy Neesham for the three-game T20I series, which starts in Wellington on Wednesday.

The New Zealand squad includes newcomer Daryl Mitchell, a son of former rugby player and one-time All Blacks coach John Mitchell, who is now an England assistant coach.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.

 
 
 

