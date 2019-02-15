Nadir Magsi a favorite to win as Cholistan Rally enters its second day

The 14th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally enters into its second day as races for the first round of prepared category are under way.
The rally was inaugurated by the Bahawalpur commissioner on Thursday and will continue till February 17.
On the first day of the rally, qualifying sessions were held while the remaining days will see competitions for the women, prepared and stock categories.
Defending champion Nadir Magsi is a favorite to win and looking to make a hat-trick of wins in the prepared category, while last year’s runner-up Sahibzada Sultan is once again giving him tough competition.
