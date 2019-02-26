Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United as PSL returns to Dubai

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 returns to Dubai today (Tuesday) with defending champions Islamabad United taking on bottom-placed Multan Sultans at 9pm PST.

United are coming into this match on the back of a dominating seven-wicket win against Karachi Kings in their previous outing. Luke Ronchi is back in form and Samit Patel is also hitting the ball sweetly to all parts of the ground.

Pacers Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Musa will be the key players in Islamabad’s bowling attack, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan will look to continue his impressive form with the ball.

The Sultans have a lot to prove in this edition of the PSL. They’ve lost four of their five matches so far, and ironically, their only win was against Islamabad. Shoaib Malik’s men lost their most recent match to Peshawar Zalmi, where Kieron Pollard crushed any hopes for a Multan win by hitting consecutive sixes and turning the game on its head. This time, Malik will be hoping for better lines and lengths from his bowlers against the hard-hitting Islamabad batting line.

