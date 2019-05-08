HOME > Cricket

Multan Sultans release their official anthem for PSL 4

February 4 , 2019

Ali Tareen’s Multan Sultans on Monday released their official anthem for the Pakistan Super League 4.

The song ‘Let’s Play Saeen’ has been sung by Rijas Rammar.

“Our Fan Anthem has been sung by a young janoobi from Burewala @RijasRammar and has been filmed exclusively in our beloved South Punjab,” Ali Tareen tweeted.

 
