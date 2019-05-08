Multan Sultans release their official anthem for PSL 4

2 months ago
Ali Tareen’s Multan Sultans on Monday released their official anthem for the Pakistan Super League 4.
The song ‘Let’s Play Saeen’ has been sung by Rijas Rammar.
“Our Fan Anthem has been sung by a young janoobi from Burewala @RijasRammar and has been filmed exclusively in our beloved South Punjab,” Ali Tareen tweeted.
Hum doh gaanay release ker rahay hain. Eik Official Team Anthem, aur eik Fan Anthem! Our Fan Anthem has been sung by a young janoobi from Burewala @RijasRammar and has been filmed exclusively in our beloved South Punjab. The song will be released at 9pm tonight!#JanoobKiPehchaan
— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 4, 2019