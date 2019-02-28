Multan, Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore in action in the PSL today

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 will see two matches being played today (Thursday) in Dubai, as the Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi, while the Karachi Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars.

The first match between the Sultans and Zalmi will start at 4:30pm PST, while Karachi will play against Lahore at 9pm PST.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

The Sultans’ last outing was against defending champions Islamabad United and the Sultans’ pacers were on top of their game as they dismissed United for a shabby 121 runs. Opener Umar Siddiq and all-rounder Daniel Christian will be key for Multan as they hope to improve their chances of qualifying for the payoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s previous match was against the Multan Sultans and the two teams will be playing each other once again. Darren Sammy’s men were victorious in the previous outing as Hasan Ali and Imamul Haq starred for Peshawar. Hasan will once again be looking forward to the challenge and provide his team with the wickets, as he so often has in the past.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Karachi are coming into this match with a defeat against defending champions Islamabad United in their last outing. It was another below-par performance from Karachi as they ended up on the losing side for the fourth time in six games. The positive for Karachi is that star batsman Babar Azam is back in form, but skipper Imad Wasim needs to make better decisions on the field in order for Karachi to win upcoming games.

Lahore must be ecstatic after defeating the Quetta Gladiators in their last match. It was a brilliant team performance as the bowlers dismissed Quetta’s strong batting line for just 106 runs and the batsmen chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. The man to watch in Lahore’s team now is spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who bowled a magical spell of 4-10 against the Gladiators.

