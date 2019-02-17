Mickey Arthur is all praises for Haris Rauf and Umer Khan

February 17, 2019

Photo: PSL

Karachi Kings’ head coach Mickey Arthur has praised the performances of 20-year-old pacer Haris Rauf and 19-year-old spinner Umer Khan.

Speaking to the media after his team’s defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars, Arthur said he is closely viewing the performance of different players during the PSL. “I am observing a lot of players,” he said.

Arthur was all praises for Haris Rauf, the young bowler who demolished Karachi’s batting line on Saturday. “He bowled really well and executed his yorkers at the end,” said Arthur.

Another young bowler that caught everyone’s attention was Karachi Kings’ Umer Khan. The left-arm spinner dismissed AB de Villiers on the second ball he bowled to him.

“I thought he was outstanding tonight [Saturday]. We’ve been together for a week now and he’s impressed me a lot,” said Arthur.

Khan ended with the figures of 25-2 in his four overs. “He has a good attitude. He wants to learn and almost seems ahead of his time,” the coach remarked.

 
 
 

