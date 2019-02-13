Miandad urges players to behave during PSL

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has advised players to behave and remain disciplined during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Miandad, while talking to Samaa Digital, said that while excitement is part of the game, it needs to be contained. “The players should know that when they step onto the field, the world is watching them. They should be disciplined on the field,” said Miandad.
Miandad also said players who reach this level of the game become role models and teachers. “Aspiring cricketers in Pakistan learn cricket by watching other players, so players should realise they’re the focus of thousands of viewers, and during the game their own focus should only be on what’s happening on the field.”
However, Miandad had no issues with players having unique way of celebrating and sees nothing wrong with Hasan Ali's celebration for example. “Players should be able to control their emotions, but there is nothing wrong if they celebrate in a way that’s enjoyable for the viewers and should not result in their criticism,” he said, while speaking on Samaa's digital show Front Foot.
The famously feisty Miandad also discussed the humorous incident between him and Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, revealing how desperate the arch-rival seemed to be to get his wicket. Recalling his infamous frog-jump incident, Miandad said that was just for fun. “I was mimicking how he was appealing like a beggar,” he said with a chuckle.
Miandad highlighted the absence of proper school and club level cricketing structure in Pakistan. “In Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa, you find numerous grounds other than international venues. And Pakistan has an absence of facilities where upcoming players can learn cricket.”
The legendary batsman said while it is important to teach proper cricket to youngsters, it is equally important to teach them about discipline and the etiquettes of the game.