Miandad furious with Pakistan’s batsmen

Former skipper Javed Miandad had some strong words for the Pakistan cricket team after the side’s seven-run defeat in Johannesburg that cost them the series against South Africa.

“This team isn’t as bad as the performance was,” said Miandad. “They just don’t know how to finish games. I don’t understand why they still haven’t polished their game.”

Miandad, who was renowned for his ability to pace his innings, feels the players should turn to the archives to improve.

“The players should be shown our old tapes [so that they learn how to finish games],” he said. “This has become a regular affair.”

The 61-year-old was also frustrated with the lack of consistency shown by the players. “If someone does well in one game then he frustrates in the next game,” he said. “If someone plays well in the second game then he frustrates in the third game. This is why the team is in doldrums.”

Miandad’s words may seem harsh to some considering Pakistan are the world’s best T20I side and the series defeat is their first in T20I cricket since 2016; a run that saw them wrack up a record 11 consecutive series wins along the way.

However, stand-in skipper Shoaib Malik also lamented the team’s inability to finish games. “Whoever is the set batsman, it’s his responsibility to finish the game,” the veteran middle-order batsman had said after the game. “Finishing crucial games is very important and that is what we are lacking. We saw that in the last game as well.”