Malik eager to see Akhtar in action

Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik has responded to former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s challenge to fast bowlers.
In a Twitter message, Malik said it’s about time and he can’t wait to see the legend back in action.
About time Shoaib bhai! Come show us all what tezi is all about. Can’t wait to see our legend back in action #Shoaibisback https://t.co/W21g1f047X
— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 12, 2019
Legendary fast bowler Akhtar had previously laid down a challenge for current fast bowlers and vowed to show them what speed really is.
The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League starts in Dubai today with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars.
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.