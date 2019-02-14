Malik eager to see Akhtar in action

February 14, 2019




Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik has responded to former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s challenge to fast bowlers.

In a Twitter message, Malik said it’s about time and he can’t wait to see the legend back in action.

Legendary fast bowler Akhtar had previously laid down a challenge for current fast bowlers and vowed to show them what speed really is.

The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League starts in Dubai today with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars.

