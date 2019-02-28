PSL 2019 Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2019 Match 19
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date: February 28
Multan Sultans are playing against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
LIVE UPDATES
PESHAWAR ZALMI
Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 39-2 (need 134 more runs to win)
Malik gives away just four runs in the last powerplay over as Peshawar Zalmi look to consolidate
Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Shoaib Malik to Umar Amin, 1 run
Shoaib Malik to Umar Amin, no run
Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, 2 runs
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 35-2 (need 138 more runs to win)
Peshawar in a spot of bother after five overs at 35-2
Mohammad Ilyas to Umar Amin, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Umar Amin, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Kamran Akmal, BOWLED
Kamran Akmal never looked comfortable and is dismissed for a duck as Ilyas’s good-length delivery kisses the off-stump
Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, no run,
Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 34-1 (need 139 more runs to win)
Four runs and a wicket in that Irfan over brings Multan Sultans right back in it
Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, CAUGHT
Irfan gets the vital first breakthrough to dismiss the dangerous Fletcher for 24 off 14 balls
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, FOUR
Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 30-0 (need 143 more runs to win)
Mohammad Ilyas pulls things back with just three runs in his first over
Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, no run
Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 27-0 (need 146 more runs to win)
A huge 14-run over for Peshawar as Imam-ul-Haq dances down the track on the final ball to send Nauman Ali over the rope
Nauman Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, SIX
Nauman Ali to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Nauman Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Nauman Ali to Andre Fletcher, 1 run
Nauman Ali to Andre Fletcher, FOUR
Nauman Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 13-0 (need 160 more runs to win)
Peshawar gets off to a flyer in chase of 173 as Mohammad Irfan goes for 13 runs in the first over
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, 2 runs
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, SIX
Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
MULTAN SULTANS
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Over 20: Multan Sultans 172-5
Multan Sultans manage 172 but will be disappointed at not getting closer to 200
Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,
Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, no run,
Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, RUN OUT
Afridi continues to disappoint with the bat as he run out after making just one run off five balls
Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, no run
Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, no run
Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, 2 byes
Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, wide
Over 19: Multan Sultans 168-4
Nine runs and a wicket come off that over as Hasan Ali goes for 42 runs in his spell
Hasan Ali to Shahid Afridi, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, BOWLED
Hasan Ali gets his first wicket with a perfect yorker that crashes into Daniel Christian’s stumps
Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 2 runs
Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,
Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, FOUR
Over 18: Multan Sultans 159-3
12 runs come off that over from Umaid Asif after Malik hits two fours
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, no run
Over 17: Multan Sultans 147-3
Hasan Ali is hit for two sixes as 18 runs come off that over
Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,
Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, SIX
Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, SIX
Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 2 + wides
Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run
Over 16: Multan Sultans 129-3
Wahab does well to keep up the pressure and gives away just five runs in that over
Wahab Riaz to Dan Christian, no run
Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,
Wahab Riaz to Dan Christian, 1 run,
Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Dan Christian, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Over 15: Multan Sultans 124-3
Multan Sultans seem to have lost their way a bit, with only 34 runs and two wickets coming off the last five overs
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run,
Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, no run,
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, RUN OUT
Imam-ul-Haq unleashes a superb throw to hit the only stump he could aim at and dismiss James Vince for 41 off 38 balls
Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, no run
Umaid Asif to James Vince, 1 run
Over 14: Multan Sultans 121-2
Pollard continues to impress and gives away just six runs in that over
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 2 runs
Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, no run
Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Over 13: Multan Sultans 115-2
Eight runs and Charles’ wicket come in that Dawson over
Liam Dawson to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, BOWLED
Dawson gets the crucial breakthrough and Charles departs for a very well-played 57 off just 31 balls
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 2 runs
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, no run
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Liam Dawson to James Vince, 1 run
Over 12: Multan Sultans 107-1
Pollard continues to be economical as he gives away just four runs in his second over
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run,
Kieron Pollard to Charles, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, no run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, no run
Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Over 11: Multan Sultans 103-1
Charles continues to dispatch Wahab Riaz all over the place, hitting him for two boundaries in that 13-run over
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 runs
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to James Vince, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Over 10: Multan Sultans 90-1
Multan Sultans are on course for a huge score at the halfway mark against Peshawar Zalmi
Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Umaid Asif to James Vince, 1 run
Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run
Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run
Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run
Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 leg bye
Over 9: Multan Sultans 87-1
Johnson Charles frees his arms to smash Ibtisam out of the ground in that 12-run over
Ibtisam Sheikh to Charles, 1 run,
Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, SIX
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, no run
Over 8: Multan Sultans 75-1
Another five-run over as Peshawar manage to calm things down a bit
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, no run
Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run
Over 7: Multan Sultans 70-1
Five runs come off that over as Multan end the powerplay with a run-rate of 10
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run
Over 6: Multan Sultans 65-1
Charles enjoys himself to some loose Wahab Riaz bowling and smashes him for four consecutive fours in that 18-run over
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, no run
Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 2 runs
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Over 5: Multan Sultans 47-1
Eight come off the over courtesy of the boundary by James Vince
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, wide
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, no run,
Liam Dawson to James Vince, 1 run,
Liam Dawson to James Vince, no run,
Liam Dawson to James Vince, FOUR
Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Over 4: Multan Sultans 39-1
James Vince hits Umaid Asif for back-to-back sixes before the pacer broke the opening partnership
Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, CAUGHT
Umaid Asif provides the breakthrough as Umar Siddiq goes for 18
Umaid Asif to James Vince, 1 run
Umaid Asif to James Vince, SIX
Umaid Asif to James Vince, SIX
Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run
Over 3: Multan Sultans 25-0
Runs coming in full-flow as James Vince finds the boundary
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, 1 run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run
Hasan Ali to James Vince, FOUR
Over 2: Multan Sultans 20-0
Umar Siddiq hits a slog sweep for half-a-dozen
Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, SIX
Liam Dawson to James Vince, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, no run
Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, no run
Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, 2 runs
Over 1: Multan Sultans 10-0
Hasan Ali is struck for two boundaries as Multan pick up 10 runs in the first over
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run
Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, wide
Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and are bowling against Multan Sultans.
The Sultans’ last outing was against defending champions Islamabad United and the Sultans’ pacers were on top of their game as they dismissed United for a shabby 121 runs. Opener Umar Siddiq and all-rounder Daniel Christian will be key for Multan as they hope to improve their chances of qualifying for the payoffs.
Peshawar Zalmi’s previous match was against the Multan Sultans and the two teams will be playing each other once again. Darren Sammy’s men were victorious in the previous outing as Hasan Ali and Imamul Haq starred for Peshawar. Hasan will once again be looking forward to the challenge and provide his team with the wickets, as he so often has in the past.