PSL 2019 Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2019 Match 19

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: February 28

Multan Sultans are playing against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 39-2 (need 134 more runs to win)

Malik gives away just four runs in the last powerplay over as Peshawar Zalmi look to consolidate

Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Shoaib Malik to Umar Amin, 1 run

Shoaib Malik to Umar Amin, no run

Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Shoaib Malik to Imam-ul-Haq, 2 runs

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 35-2 (need 138 more runs to win)

Peshawar in a spot of bother after five overs at 35-2

Mohammad Ilyas to Umar Amin, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Umar Amin, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Kamran Akmal, BOWLED

Kamran Akmal never looked comfortable and is dismissed for a duck as Ilyas’s good-length delivery kisses the off-stump

Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, no run,

Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 34-1 (need 139 more runs to win)

Four runs and a wicket in that Irfan over brings Multan Sultans right back in it

Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Kamran Akmal, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, CAUGHT

Irfan gets the vital first breakthrough to dismiss the dangerous Fletcher for 24 off 14 balls

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, FOUR

Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 30-0 (need 143 more runs to win)

Mohammad Ilyas pulls things back with just three runs in his first over

Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Andre Fletcher, no run

Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 27-0 (need 146 more runs to win)

A huge 14-run over for Peshawar as Imam-ul-Haq dances down the track on the final ball to send Nauman Ali over the rope

Nauman Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, SIX

Nauman Ali to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Nauman Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Nauman Ali to Andre Fletcher, 1 run

Nauman Ali to Andre Fletcher, FOUR

Nauman Ali to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 13-0 (need 160 more runs to win)

Peshawar gets off to a flyer in chase of 173 as Mohammad Irfan goes for 13 runs in the first over

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, 2 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, SIX

Mohammad Irfan to Andre Fletcher, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

MULTAN SULTANS

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Over 20: Multan Sultans 172-5

Multan Sultans manage 172 but will be disappointed at not getting closer to 200

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, no run,

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, RUN OUT

Afridi continues to disappoint with the bat as he run out after making just one run off five balls



Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, no run

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, no run

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, 2 byes

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, wide

Over 19: Multan Sultans 168-4

Nine runs and a wicket come off that over as Hasan Ali goes for 42 runs in his spell

Hasan Ali to Shahid Afridi, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, BOWLED

Hasan Ali gets his first wicket with a perfect yorker that crashes into Daniel Christian’s stumps



Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 2 runs

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, FOUR

Over 18: Multan Sultans 159-3

12 runs come off that over from Umaid Asif after Malik hits two fours

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 17: Multan Sultans 147-3

Hasan Ali is hit for two sixes as 18 runs come off that over

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, SIX

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, SIX

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 2 + wides

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 16: Multan Sultans 129-3

Wahab does well to keep up the pressure and gives away just five runs in that over

Wahab Riaz to Dan Christian, no run

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,

Wahab Riaz to Dan Christian, 1 run,

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Dan Christian, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Over 15: Multan Sultans 124-3

Multan Sultans seem to have lost their way a bit, with only 34 runs and two wickets coming off the last five overs

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run,

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, no run,

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, RUN OUT

Imam-ul-Haq unleashes a superb throw to hit the only stump he could aim at and dismiss James Vince for 41 off 38 balls

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, no run

Umaid Asif to James Vince, 1 run

Over 14: Multan Sultans 121-2

Pollard continues to impress and gives away just six runs in that over

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, no run

Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 13: Multan Sultans 115-2

Eight runs and Charles’ wicket come in that Dawson over

Liam Dawson to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, BOWLED

Dawson gets the crucial breakthrough and Charles departs for a very well-played 57 off just 31 balls



Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 2 runs

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, no run

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Liam Dawson to James Vince, 1 run

Over 12: Multan Sultans 107-1

Pollard continues to be economical as he gives away just four runs in his second over

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run,

Kieron Pollard to Charles, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, no run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, no run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 103-1

Charles continues to dispatch Wahab Riaz all over the place, hitting him for two boundaries in that 13-run over

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 runs

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to James Vince, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Over 10: Multan Sultans 90-1

Multan Sultans are on course for a huge score at the halfway mark against Peshawar Zalmi

Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Umaid Asif to James Vince, 1 run

Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run

Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run

Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run

Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 leg bye

Over 9: Multan Sultans 87-1

Johnson Charles frees his arms to smash Ibtisam out of the ground in that 12-run over

Ibtisam Sheikh to Charles, 1 run,

Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, SIX

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, no run

Over 8: Multan Sultans 75-1

Another five-run over as Peshawar manage to calm things down a bit

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, no run

Kieron Pollard to James Vince, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 70-1

Five runs come off that over as Multan end the powerplay with a run-rate of 10

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to James Vince, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 65-1

Charles enjoys himself to some loose Wahab Riaz bowling and smashes him for four consecutive fours in that 18-run over

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 2 runs

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Over 5: Multan Sultans 47-1

Eight come off the over courtesy of the boundary by James Vince

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, wide

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, no run,

Liam Dawson to James Vince, 1 run,

Liam Dawson to James Vince, no run,

Liam Dawson to James Vince, FOUR

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 39-1

James Vince hits Umaid Asif for back-to-back sixes before the pacer broke the opening partnership

Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, CAUGHT

Umaid Asif provides the breakthrough as Umar Siddiq goes for 18

Umaid Asif to James Vince, 1 run

Umaid Asif to James Vince, SIX

Umaid Asif to James Vince, SIX

Umaid Asif to James Vince, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 25-0

Runs coming in full-flow as James Vince finds the boundary

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to James Vince, 1 run

Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run

Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run

Hasan Ali to James Vince, no run

Hasan Ali to James Vince, FOUR

Over 2: Multan Sultans 20-0

Umar Siddiq hits a slog sweep for half-a-dozen

Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, SIX

Liam Dawson to James Vince, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, no run

Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, no run

Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, 2 runs

Over 1: Multan Sultans 10-0

Hasan Ali is struck for two boundaries as Multan pick up 10 runs in the first over

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, wide

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and are bowling against Multan Sultans.

The Sultans’ last outing was against defending champions Islamabad United and the Sultans’ pacers were on top of their game as they dismissed United for a shabby 121 runs. Opener Umar Siddiq and all-rounder Daniel Christian will be key for Multan as they hope to improve their chances of qualifying for the payoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s previous match was against the Multan Sultans and the two teams will be playing each other once again. Darren Sammy’s men were victorious in the previous outing as Hasan Ali and Imamul Haq starred for Peshawar. Hasan will once again be looking forward to the challenge and provide his team with the wickets, as he so often has in the past.