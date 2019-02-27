PSL 2019 Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2019 Match 17

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiates

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: February 27, 2019

Lahore Qalandars are taking on Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Fakhar Zaman is leading Lahore Qalandars instead of AB de Villiers.

Lahore Qalandars has won the toss and they are bowling against Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators picked up a nervy three-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars when the sides faced each other last time around. Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was the star performer for his batting performance.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Qalandars are coming into this match with a loss and that too against the Gladiators. AB de Villiers has now scored runs in Lahore’s previous two games and the skipper will be hoping his batting form continues against Quetta. Meanwhile, the rest of Lahore’s batting is highly unpredictable and de Villiers will be hoping he can inspire his side to rise up to the occasion in the toughest PSL clash on paper.

The Gladiators are also coming into this match with a defeat — having witnessed a Colin Ingram master-class in their last match against Karachi. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed will look to his own star batsman, in the form of Shane Watson, to lead his batsmen from the top of the innings. Spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Fawad Ahmed are sure to trouble Lahore by giving the batsmen no pace to work with during power-play overs.