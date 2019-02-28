PSL 2019 Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

February 28, 2019

PSL 2019 Match 20
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date: February 28

Lahore Qalandars are taking on Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

LIVE

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 123-5
Three dot balls in that Amir over but Sohail Akhtar’s big six means 10 come off it
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, SIX
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 2 runs
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Over 18: Lahore Qalandars 109-5
Aaron Summers finishes his four overs for an economical 0-25
Summers to Wiese, no run
Summers to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Summers to Wiese, 1 run
Summers to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Summers to Wiese, 1 run
Summers to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Over 17: Lahore Qalandars 114-5
Amir dismisses AB de Villiers right as he was looking to take the game away from Karachi Kings
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to de Villiers, OUT
Amir delivers the big wicket of AB de Villiers with a superb slower delivery after being smashed for a six on the previous ball
Mohammad Amir to de Villiers, SIX runs
Mohammad Amir to de Villiers, no run
Mohammad Amir to de Villiers, 2 runs
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Over 16: Lahore Qalandars 99-4
Summers keeps it tight in that four-run over
Summers to de Villiers, no run
Summers to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Summers to de Villiers, 1 run
Summers to de Villiers, no run
Summers to de Villiers, 2 runs
Summers to de Villiers, no run
Over 15: Lahore Qalandars 95-4
De Villiers hits Umer for two boundaries in that over
Umer Khan to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Umer Khan to de Villiers, 1 run
Umer Khan to de Villiers, FOUR runs
Umer Khan to de Villiers, FOUR runs
Umer Khan to de Villiers, no run
Umer Khan to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Over 13: Lahore Qalandars 78-4
What an over by Umer Khan, who gives away just two runs and dismisses the dangerous Corey Anderson
Umer Khan to Sohail Akhtar
Umer Khan to Anderson, OUT
Umer Khan to Anderson, no run
Umer Khan to Anderson, no run
Umer Khan to Anderson, no run
Umer Khan to de Villiers, 1 run

Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 76-3

Anderson hits Imad for a six and a four as the skipper finishes his spell for 1-30
Imad Wasim to Anderson, no run
Imad Wasim to Anderson, no run
Imad Wasim to Anderson, FOUR runs
Imad Wasim to Anderson, no run
Imad Wasim to Anderson, SIX runs
Imad Wasim to de Villiers, 1 run

Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 65-3

Corey Anderson finishes off the over with a six

Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, SIX

Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, no run

Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, no run

Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, 1 run

 

Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 55-3

The Kings’ skipper gives away five runs in the over

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, no run

 

Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 50-3

Things are not looking good for the batting side at the moment

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 2 runs

Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Sohail, BOWLED
Haris Sohail is cleaned up by Iftikhar Ahmed with a leg-spinner

Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Sohail, no run

 

Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 47-2

Just four runs come from the skipper’s over

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, 2 runs

Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Imad Wasim to de Villiers, 1 run

 

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 43-2

A wicket and a single come from the over

Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Rauf, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT
Fakhar Zaman is caught out as he tries to go for a maximum

Iftikhar Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, no run

 

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 42-1

Aaron Summers is hit for two boundaries in his first over

Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, no run

Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, no run

Aaron Summers to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aaron Summers to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Summers to Fakhar Zaman, no run

 

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 33-1

Fakhar Zaman is circumspect as Lahore Qalandars get off to a slow start

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run

 

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 31-1

Nine runs off that over as Haris Sohail lofts Amir over the infield for a boundary

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 bye

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, no run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 2 runs

 

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 22-1

Six runs come as Haris Sohail hits Haris Sohail for a boundary at the covers

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

 

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 16-1

Amir goes for six runs as Fakhar drills him for a boundary

Mohammad Amir to Haris Sohail, no run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Mohammad Amir to Haris Sohail, 1 run

 

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 10-1

10 runs and a wicket come from the first over bowled by Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Imad Wasim to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Gauhar Ali, CAUGHT
Mohammad Amir with the safe pair of hands as Gauhar Ali is dismissed off Imad Wasim’s bowling

Imad Wasim to Gauhar Ali, FOUR

Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

 

Karachi Kings have won the toss and are bowling against Lahore Qalandars.

 

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi went on to beat Multan Sultans by five wickets. Will this game be decided in the final over like the previous one?

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the high octane PSL 2019 fixture between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Karachi are coming into this match with a defeat against defending champions Islamabad United in their last outing. It was another below-par performance from Karachi as they ended up on the losing side for the fourth time in six games. The positive for Karachi is that star batsman Babar Azam is back in form, but skipper Imad Wasim needs to make better decisions on the field in order for Karachi to win upcoming games.

Lahore must be ecstatic after defeating the Quetta Gladiators in their last match. It was a brilliant team performance as the bowlers dismissed Quetta’s strong batting line for just 106 runs and the batsmen chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. The man to watch in Lahore’s team now is spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who bowled a magical spell of 4-10 against the Gladiators.

 
 
 

