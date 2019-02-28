PSL 2019 Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2019 Match 20

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: February 28

Lahore Qalandars are taking on Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

LIVE

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 123-5

Three dot balls in that Amir over but Sohail Akhtar’s big six means 10 come off it

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, SIX

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 2 runs

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 65-3

Corey Anderson finishes off the over with a six

Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, SIX

Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, no run

Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, no run

Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 55-3

The Kings’ skipper gives away five runs in the over

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, no run

Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 50-3

Things are not looking good for the batting side at the moment

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 2 runs

Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Sohail, BOWLED

Haris Sohail is cleaned up by Iftikhar Ahmed with a leg-spinner



Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Sohail, no run

Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 47-2

Just four runs come from the skipper’s over

Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, 2 runs

Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, no run

Imad Wasim to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Imad Wasim to de Villiers, 1 run

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 43-2

A wicket and a single come from the over

Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Rauf, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Iftikhar Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT

Fakhar Zaman is caught out as he tries to go for a maximum

Iftikhar Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 42-1

Aaron Summers is hit for two boundaries in his first over

Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, no run

Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, no run

Aaron Summers to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aaron Summers to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Summers to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 33-1

Fakhar Zaman is circumspect as Lahore Qalandars get off to a slow start

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 31-1

Nine runs off that over as Haris Sohail lofts Amir over the infield for a boundary

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 bye

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, no run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 2 runs

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 22-1

Six runs come as Haris Sohail hits Haris Sohail for a boundary at the covers

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, FOUR

Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 16-1

Amir goes for six runs as Fakhar drills him for a boundary

Mohammad Amir to Haris Sohail, no run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Mohammad Amir to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 10-1

10 runs and a wicket come from the first over bowled by Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Imad Wasim to Haris Sohail, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Gauhar Ali, CAUGHT

Mohammad Amir with the safe pair of hands as Gauhar Ali is dismissed off Imad Wasim’s bowling

Imad Wasim to Gauhar Ali, FOUR

Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Karachi Kings have won the toss and are bowling against Lahore Qalandars.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi went on to beat Multan Sultans by five wickets. Will this game be decided in the final over like the previous one?

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the high octane PSL 2019 fixture between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Karachi are coming into this match with a defeat against defending champions Islamabad United in their last outing. It was another below-par performance from Karachi as they ended up on the losing side for the fourth time in six games. The positive for Karachi is that star batsman Babar Azam is back in form, but skipper Imad Wasim needs to make better decisions on the field in order for Karachi to win upcoming games.

Lahore must be ecstatic after defeating the Quetta Gladiators in their last match. It was a brilliant team performance as the bowlers dismissed Quetta’s strong batting line for just 106 runs and the batsmen chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. The man to watch in Lahore’s team now is spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who bowled a magical spell of 4-10 against the Gladiators.