PSL 2019 Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2019 Match 20
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date: February 28
Lahore Qalandars are taking on Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
LIVE
LAHORE QALANDARS
Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 123-5
Three dot balls in that Amir over but Sohail Akhtar’s big six means 10 come off it
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, SIX
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, 2 runs
Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 65-3
Corey Anderson finishes off the over with a six
Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, SIX
Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, no run
Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, 1 run
Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, no run
Umer Khan to AB de Villiers, 2 runs
Umer Khan to Corey Anderson, 1 run
Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 55-3
The Kings’ skipper gives away five runs in the over
Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, no run
Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, 2 runs
Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, 1 run
Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Corey Anderson, no run
Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 50-3
Things are not looking good for the batting side at the moment
Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run
Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run
Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, no run
Iftikhar Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 2 runs
Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Sohail, BOWLED
Haris Sohail is cleaned up by Iftikhar Ahmed with a leg-spinner
Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Sohail, no run
Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 47-2
Just four runs come from the skipper’s over
Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers, no run
Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, 2 runs
Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, no run
Imad Wasim to de AB Villiers, no run
Imad Wasim to Haris Sohail, 1 run
Imad Wasim to de Villiers, 1 run
Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 43-2
A wicket and a single come from the over
Iftikhar Ahmed to Haris Rauf, no run
Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run
Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run
Iftikhar Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run
Iftikhar Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT
Fakhar Zaman is caught out as he tries to go for a maximum
Iftikhar Ahmed to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 42-1
Aaron Summers is hit for two boundaries in his first over
Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, no run
Aaron Summers to Haris Sohail, no run
Aaron Summers to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Aaron Summers to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR
Summers to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 33-1
Fakhar Zaman is circumspect as Lahore Qalandars get off to a slow start
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run
Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 31-1
Nine runs off that over as Haris Sohail lofts Amir over the infield for a boundary
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 bye
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, no run
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 2 runs
Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 22-1
Six runs come as Haris Sohail hits Haris Sohail for a boundary at the covers
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, FOUR
Aamer Yamin to Haris Sohail, no run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Aamer Yamin to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 16-1
Amir goes for six runs as Fakhar drills him for a boundary
Mohammad Amir to Haris Sohail, no run
Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Mohammad Amir to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR
Mohammad Amir to Haris Sohail, 1 run
Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 10-1
10 runs and a wicket come from the first over bowled by Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR
Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Imad Wasim to Haris Sohail, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Gauhar Ali, CAUGHT
Mohammad Amir with the safe pair of hands as Gauhar Ali is dismissed off Imad Wasim’s bowling
Imad Wasim to Gauhar Ali, FOUR
Imad Wasim to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Karachi Kings have won the toss and are bowling against Lahore Qalandars.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi went on to beat Multan Sultans by five wickets. Will this game be decided in the final over like the previous one?
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the high octane PSL 2019 fixture between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.
Karachi are coming into this match with a defeat against defending champions Islamabad United in their last outing. It was another below-par performance from Karachi as they ended up on the losing side for the fourth time in six games. The positive for Karachi is that star batsman Babar Azam is back in form, but skipper Imad Wasim needs to make better decisions on the field in order for Karachi to win upcoming games.
Lahore must be ecstatic after defeating the Quetta Gladiators in their last match. It was a brilliant team performance as the bowlers dismissed Quetta’s strong batting line for just 106 runs and the batsmen chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. The man to watch in Lahore’s team now is spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who bowled a magical spell of 4-10 against the Gladiators.
Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 76-3