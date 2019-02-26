PSL 2019 Live Updates — Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Match date: February 26
Start Time: 9pm PKT
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Fixture: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
Defending champions Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.
LIVE UPDATES
ISLAMABAD UNITED
Over 7: Islamabad United 45-3
Proceedings predictably calm down after Ronchi’s dismissal with that three-run over
Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, 2 runs
Mohammad Irfan to Hussain Talat, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan to Hussain Talat, no run
Over 5: Islamabad United 42-3
Islamabad in a spot of bother at the five-over mark after losing their top three
Mohammad Ilyas to Samit Patel, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Samit Patel, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, CAUGHT
Ilyas gets the huge wicket of Ronchi for 32 off just 16 balls
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Over 4: Islamabad United 34-2
Nauman goes for 11 but dismisses Farhan
Nauman Ali to Samit Patel, no run
Nauman Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, STUMPED
Sahibzada Farhan’s disappointing PSL continues as he is stumped off Nauman Ali’s bowling
Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 run
Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, wide
Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Nauman Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Over 3: Islamabad United 23-1
Ronchi spoils another potentially good over on the last ball as he smashes Ilyas out of the park
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, SIX
Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Over 2: Islamabad United 14-1
Luke Ronchi unleashes a delightful cover drive to take nine off Muhammad Irfan’s first over
Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run,
Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run
Mohammad Irfan to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Over 1: Islamabad United 5-1
Superb start for Multan Sultans as just five runs and Delport’s wicket come in that over
Mohammad Ilyas to Cameron Delport, OUT
Muhammad Ilyas gets his man and Delport departs off the final ball of the first over
Mohammad Ilyas to Cameron Delport, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, 1 leg bye
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, no run
Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, no run
Multan Sultans have won the toss and are bowling against Islamabad United.
Multan Sultans’ only win of the tournament has only come against Islamabad United. They picked up a five-wicket win when the sides took on each other last time around.
It’s going to be 🔥
It’s #YoYo @iFaheemAshraf vs Mohammad Irfan. 😍
Who do you think will be more successful for his side? 🤔#SherKiDhaar #RedHotChampions #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/FYC1Xplv33
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 26, 2019
Hello and welcome to the the live updates of the Pakistan Super League 2019 encounter between defending champions Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.
Pacers Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Musa will be the key players in Islamabad’s bowling attack, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan will look to continue his impressive form with the ball.
The Sultans have a lot to prove in this edition of the PSL. They’ve lost four of their five matches so far but their only win was against Islamabad. Shoaib Malik’s men lost their most recent match to Peshawar Zalmi, where Kieron Pollard crushed any hopes for a Multan win by hitting four consecutive sixes and turning the game on its head.
This time around though, Malik will be hoping for better lines and lengths from his bowlers against a hard-hitting Islamabad batting line.