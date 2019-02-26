PSL 2019 Live Updates — Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Match date: February 26

Start Time: 9pm PKT

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Fixture: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Defending champions Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Over 7: Islamabad United 45-3

Proceedings predictably calm down after Ronchi’s dismissal with that three-run over

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Samit Patel, 2 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Hussain Talat, no run

Over 5: Islamabad United 42-3

Islamabad in a spot of bother at the five-over mark after losing their top three

Mohammad Ilyas to Samit Patel, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Samit Patel, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, CAUGHT

Ilyas gets the huge wicket of Ronchi for 32 off just 16 balls

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Over 4: Islamabad United 34-2

Nauman goes for 11 but dismisses Farhan

Nauman Ali to Samit Patel, no run

Nauman Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, STUMPED

Sahibzada Farhan’s disappointing PSL continues as he is stumped off Nauman Ali’s bowling



Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, wide

Nauman Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Nauman Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Over 3: Islamabad United 23-1

Ronchi spoils another potentially good over on the last ball as he smashes Ilyas out of the park



Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Over 2: Islamabad United 14-1

Luke Ronchi unleashes a delightful cover drive to take nine off Muhammad Irfan’s first over

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run,

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Over 1: Islamabad United 5-1

Superb start for Multan Sultans as just five runs and Delport’s wicket come in that over

Mohammad Ilyas to Cameron Delport, OUT

Muhammad Ilyas gets his man and Delport departs off the final ball of the first over



Mohammad Ilyas to Cameron Delport, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, 1 leg bye

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Luke Ronchi, no run

Multan Sultans have won the toss and are bowling against Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans’ only win of the tournament has only come against Islamabad United. They picked up a five-wicket win when the sides took on each other last time around.

Hello and welcome to the the live updates of the Pakistan Super League 2019 encounter between defending champions Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

Multan are currently bottom of the table but their only win has come against two-time champions Islamabad, who are third.

United are coming into this match on the back of a dominating seven-wicket win against Karachi Kings in their previous outing. Luke Ronchi is back in form and Samit Patel is also hitting the ball sweetly to all parts of the ground.