Lahore, Quetta, Karachi and Islamabad will take the field for the PSL today

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 will see two matches being played today (Wednesday) in Dubai, as the Lahore Qalandars will play against the Quetta Gladiators, while the Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United.

The first match between Qalandars and Gladiators will start at 4:30pm PST, while United will continue their title-defence against Karachi at 9pm PST.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Qalandars are coming into this match with a loss and that too against the Gladiators. AB de Villiers has now scored runs in Lahore’s previous two games and the skipper will be hoping his batting form continues against Quetta. Meanwhile, the rest of Lahore’s batting is highly unpredictable and de Villiers will be hoping he can inspire his side to rise up to the occasion in the toughest PSL clash on paper.

The Gladiators are also coming into this match with a defeat — having witnessed a Colin Ingram master-class in their last match against Karachi. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed will look to his own star batsman, in the form of Shane Watson, to lead his batsmen from the top of the innings. Spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Fawad Ahmed are sure to trouble Lahore by giving the batsmen no pace to work with during power-play overs.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

United are coming into this match on the back of an embarrassing six-wicket defeat against Multan Sultans. Islamabad were once again let down by their middle-order and stand-in captain Shadab Khan will hope his big-hitting batsmen can show some composure and build their innings before going big.

If there was one positive for Islamabad from their last match, it’s that Shadab’s bowling hasn’t been affected by the increased responsibility of leading his team in the absence of Mohammad Sami.

The Kings still have much to prove despite their emphatic win against Quetta Gladiators in their previous outing. They’ve lost two of their five matches so far, but the good news is that Colin Ingram is in superb form now and will look to demolish United’s bowling attack just as he did with the Gladiators.

Karachi’s pace attack needs to step up as skipper Imad Wasim and Umer Khan can only do so much with their spin to restrict the opposition to a low score.

