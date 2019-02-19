Lahore Qalandars pick Salman Butt as Mohammad Hafeez’s replacement

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt will be joining the Lahore Qalandars as a replacement for injured all rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Butt, now 34, was suspended for five years for his involvement in a spot fixing scandal in 2010.

Hafeez, Lahore’s captain, fractured his thumb during a match against the Karachi Kings. AB de Villiers is captaining the side in his absence.

“It was unfortunate to lose Hafeez. We believe that only an experienced Pakistani player like Salman Butt can replace him,” Qalandards coach Aqib Javed said.

Butt was a member of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC World T20 in England in 2009. He has played 24 T20Is in which he has scored 595 runs. In 74 T20s, Salman has scored 2,278 runs at an average of just over 36 with a strike-rate of 113.5.

