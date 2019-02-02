Karunaratne stretchered off after getting hit by bouncer

February 2, 2019

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Experienced Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne was stretchered off in a neck brace after taking a nasty hit from a bouncer by Pat Cummins in the second cricket Test in Canberra on Saturday.

Playing in his 58th Test, Karunaratne was 46 not out when the rising ball appeared to glance off his shoulder and onto his helmet, close to the neck area.

He slumped to the ground dropping his bat as Australian players ran to assist. A doctor and physio sprinted onto the ground and called for more medics.

After some 10 minutes, he was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf buggy.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

West Indies respond to England bowlers in Antigua Test

February 2, 2019 11:02 am

South Africa clinch narrow six-run win in first T20I against Pakistan

February 1, 2019 11:45 pm

West Indies assistant coach Logie praises Imran Khan’s leadership

February 1, 2019 6:36 pm

Outgoing ICC boss says cricket’s spirit is under threat

February 1, 2019 3:59 pm

West Indies pacers dominate England in Antigua

February 1, 2019 3:11 pm

Burns, Head dominate Sri Lanka in Canberra Test

February 1, 2019 2:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.