ISPR DG thanks Sammy for encouraging other international players to visit Pakistan

“It's a great pleasure to have you in Pakistan,” Mr Ghafoor told Sammy. “We know you have a lot of love for Pakistan and the people of Pakistan also love you.”“We hope through you other international teams will be encouraged to come and play in Pakistan,” the ISPR DG said.Sammy said that he was happy to be in Pakistan. “Hopefully all the international players playing PSL this year will take a trip [to Pakistan]”.Mr Ghafoor said that they will arrange a cricket match at Younus Khan Stadium in North Waziristan on Darren Sammy’s next visit to Pakistan.Darren Sammy also paid a visit to the Army Public School in Peshawar on Monday and paid homage to the martyrs.Sammy received a warm welcome by the fans in Peshawar. People availed the opportunity to make selfies with the cricketer. The all-rounder was gifted a Peshawari Chappal on the occasion as well.Peshawar Zalmi will kick off their PSL 2019 bid against Quetta Gladiators in Dubai on February 15.