Islamabad United name Mohammad Sami as skipper

Right-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Sami will lead Islamabad United in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League, the defending champions announced on Monday.

He was name the new skipper by franchise owner Ali Naqvi during a ceremony.

“Sami has been a match-winner for the side and we are looking forward to seeing him do well and give his all like he always does in every match,” said Naqvi. “Please join me and the rest of the staff in wishing Sami and the entire Islamabad United team the best of the luck for season four. And remember, United We Win.”