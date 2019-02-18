Indian-owned IMG Reliance won’t be broadcasting PSL matches anymore

India’s IMG Reliance has withdrawn from its contract to broadcast the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixtures following the attack on an Indian military convoy in the Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

The broadcasting company was also due to televise the last knockout matches to be held in Karachi and Lahore next month.

The PCB said an announcement of the new live broadcasters of the tournament would be made on Monday.

“The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner,” PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said in a statement. “The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate.”

The PCB said it will take up the matter with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) at a scheduled meeting in Dubai later this month.

Moreover, cricketing websites Cricbuzz and CricTrackers had also stopped providing live updates of the fixtures. ESPNcricinfo also suspended its coverage in several countries.

India has stalled all bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan since the Mumbai attack in 2008 but the two nations have continued to face each other at international tournaments and are scheduled to play in the World Cup in England on June 15 this year.