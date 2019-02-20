India won’t play Pakistan in World Cup if govt opposes it: BCCI

India will not play their World Cup match against Pakistan if the Indian government is against it, a top official of the Indian cricket board was reported to have said on Wednesday.

According to NDTV, the Board of Control for Cricket in India hasn’t approached the ICC over the matter.

“The situation with regard to World Cup can only become clear after some time that is a little closer to the World Cup,” the BBCI official was quoted as saying. “If the government, at that point of time, feels that we should not play then we should not play.”

However, he clarified that Pakistan will get the points for match and if it is the final match then Pakistan will win the World Cup without playing.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play against each other in the 2019 World Cup on June 16.

Some of the Indian cricketers and politicians have urged the BBCI not to play World Cup match against Pakistan after the Pulwama suicide bombing.

“Don’t play the World Cup match with Pakistan on June 16 — country comes first for all of us and we are all standing with our forces,” Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said. “I don’t care about losing points as the Indian team is powerful enough to win the World Cup without playing Pakistan.”

Around 40 Indian soldiers were killed when an army convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14.