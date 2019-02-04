Imam, Shaheen improve in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance in the five-match ODI series against South Africa helped them improve in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

The left-handed opener jumped nine spots to reach number 16 in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. He was the highest run-getter in the five-match series which included a century and two half-centuries.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi — who bagged six wickets in the series — jumped 38 places into 74.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Trent Boult retained his top position in the bowling rankings thanks to his 12 wickets in the five-match series against India. He leads Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

UAE and Nepal players made gains in the rankings as pacer Mohammad Naveed of the UAE jumped six places to 57th while Nepal’s leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane improved by 16 slots to reach number 134.

Nepal captain Paras Khadka and Sompal Kami have also made significant gains.

In the team rankings, South Africa overtook New Zealand to reach number three.