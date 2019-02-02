I’m thankful to Pakistan for all the hospitality, says West Indies Women captain

February 2, 2019




West Indies Women's cricket team captain Merissa Aguilleira said that she was enjoying every moment of her stay in Pakistan.

"So, I am here in Pakistan and enjoying every moment of it. It has been a really good experience so far. We are really thankful for the support and all the hospitality that Pakistani people — lovely people — have given us so far," she said in her tweet.

The veteran cricketer said that she was really excited and thankful of coming to the country.

Aguilleira — upon her arrival to Pakistan — had said that her side is happy to play its part in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan. The West Indies will be playing the third T20I to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan.

The two sides will meet for a three-match ODI series this month in Dubai.
 
 
 

