I’m thankful to Pakistan for all the hospitality, says West Indies Women captain

"So, I am here in Pakistan and enjoying every moment of it. It has been a really good experience so far. We are really thankful for the support and all the hospitality that Pakistani people — lovely people — have given us so far," she said in her tweet.The veteran cricketer said that she was really excited and thankful of coming to the country.Aguilleira — upon her arrival to Pakistan — had said that her side is happy to play its part in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan. The West Indies will be playing the third T20I to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan.The two sides will meet for a three-match ODI series this month in Dubai.