ICC Women’s Championship: West Indies thrash Pakistan in first ODI

West Indies hammered Pakistan by 146 runs in the first of their three ICC Women’s Championship fixtures in Dubai on Wednesday.

West Indies had a horror start to their innings as the side lost their first wicket on 12 runs with opener Kycia Knight back into the pavilion on a duck.

Deandra Dottin and captain Stafanie Taylor scored half-centuries each as they put on a 143-run partnership for the second wicket.

Dottin was the standout performer with the bat as she played a splendid knock of 96 from 139 deliveries which included eight boundaries and two sixes. She was well supported by Taylor who chipped in with her 58-run knock which included four boundaries.

Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry scored 26 and 18 runs respectively to take the side to 216-5 in their 50 overs.

In chase of the 217-run target, Pakistan were blown away by the West Indies bowlers as the side was bowled out for just 70 runs with only two of their batsmen reaching double figures.

Nahida Khan was retired hurt after scoring 23 off 47 deliveries after hitting a boundary. Skipper Javeria Khan made 21 off 66 balls.

Deandra Dottin and Afy Fletcher bagged three wickets each in the match.