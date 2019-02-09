ICC Women’s Championship: Pakistan beat West Indies in second ODI

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 34 runs in the second of their three-ICC Women’s Championship fixtures in Dubai on Saturday.

The third and final ODI will be played on February 11 in Dubai.

Pakistan — after electing to bat — were struggling at 52-3 at one stage by 102-run stand between opener Sidra Ameen and Nida Dar on the fourth wicket steadied the side.

Ameen was the stand out performer with the bat as she scored 96 off 121 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries. She was well supported by Dar who made 81 from 86 balls after hitting seven fours and two maximums.

Sana Mir’s late 21-run knock took the side to 240 in 49.4 overs.

West Indies struggled to chase the 241-run target from the start as the team wobbled at 27-3 with three batters failing to provide a good start. Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation put on a 55-run stand on the fourth wicket before the latter went back to the pavilion after scoring 23 runs for West Indies.

Taylor’s resistance came to an end when she fell after scoring 48 off 68 deliveries with five boundaries and one six to her name.

Natasha McLean scored a late 82-run knock but it was not enough to take her side to a series win and the West Indies team was bowled out for 206 in 49.4 overs.

Diana Baig was the star performer with the ball for Pakistan as she finished with figures of 4-34 in her 10 overs.