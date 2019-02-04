Hussain, Shinwari criticised for second T20I defeat

Pakistani cricketers Hussain Talat and Usman Shinwari came under fire for their performances in the second T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Shinwari had the worst-ever figures by a Pakistani bowler in the shortest format with his figures of 0-64 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Hussain Talat — who scored a half-century — failed to up the ante and played too many dot balls at the end as the run-rate rose drastically.

Here’s how the users of micro-blogging website Twitter reacted to their performance.

First of all, I’d like to thank Hussain Talat pic.twitter.com/FJy6g9A1fK — Svengali (@Ronin212) February 3, 2019

Brilliant bowling spell from Imad Wasim and exceptional batting from Babar Azam all wasted thanks to Usman Shinwari’s extra expensive last over and Hussain Talat’s slow batting. Disappointed lost a T20 series after consecutive 11 wins 😞 #SAvPAK — Ifrah Bukhari 🇵🇰 (@S_IfrahBukhari) February 3, 2019

Why did we lose today?

A) Usman Shinwari conceded 29 runs in the last over.

B) Usman Shinwari and Hasan Ali gave away 111 runs in 8 overs.

C) Hussain Talat played too many dot balls.

But all I see is only Hussain Talat getting all the blame. — Humayoun Ahmed Khan (@HumayounAK) February 3, 2019

In today’s #PAKvSA we saw: One of the best T20 spell: Imad Wasim

One of the worst T20 spell: Usman Shinwari One of the best T20 Innings: Babar Azam

One of the worst T20 Innings: Hussain Talat. Pakistan Cricket – Worst and Best at the same time #RSAvPak — انجینئر محمد عدیل صابر 🇵🇰 (@iamadeelsabir) February 4, 2019

Me after watching bowling performance of Hasan Ali & Usman Shinwari! pic.twitter.com/ubC2roaMHp — HK. (@HammaaadKhan) February 3, 2019

Usman Shinwari is the man of the match.. #RSAvPak #SAvsPak Shinwaari thanks for

the last 29 runs. — Muhammad Zarnain (@Zarnainkhan992) February 3, 2019

Terrible From Usman shinwari 🙄🙄🙄 — Cricky Updates (@CrickyUpdates) February 3, 2019

Usman shinwari ruined the whole series. #SAVPAK — Bilal Aslam (@itsbilalaslam) February 3, 2019

Just here to tell that Usman Shinwari conceded 29 Runs in last over and in the end Pakistan lost the match by 7 Runs. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#PakvSA — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) February 3, 2019

South Africa won the second T20I against Pakistan by seven runs to clinch the three-match series by 2-0. The victory ended Pakistan’s streak of 11 consecutive T20I series wins.