Hussain, Shinwari criticised for second T20I defeat

February 4, 2019

Photo Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo

Pakistani cricketers Hussain Talat and Usman Shinwari came under fire for their performances in the second T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Shinwari had the worst-ever figures by a Pakistani bowler in the shortest format with his figures of 0-64 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Hussain Talat — who scored a half-century — failed to up the ante and played too many dot balls at the end as the run-rate rose drastically.

Here’s how the users of micro-blogging website Twitter reacted to their performance.

South Africa won the second T20I against Pakistan by seven runs to clinch the three-match series by 2-0. The victory ended Pakistan’s streak of 11 consecutive T20I series wins.

  

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Five talking points from second Pakistan-South Africa T20I

February 4, 2019 12:29 pm

Miandad furious with Pakistan’s batsmen

February 4, 2019 12:10 pm

Pakistan’s batsmen fail to finish matches, admits Malik

February 4, 2019 11:46 am

Government announces public holiday on Feb 5 in honour of Kashmir Day

February 4, 2019 11:34 am

South Africa claim T20I series against Pakistan with seven-run win

February 3, 2019 8:45 pm

Mark your calendars: Government announces 2019’s public holidays

February 3, 2019 3:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.