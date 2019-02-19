Hassan Ali’s mojo is back, says Saqlain Mushtaq

February 19, 2019

AFP photo

Former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has praised Peshawar Zalmi pacer Hassan Ali on his magical bowling spell in the last match against Lahore Qalandars at the Dubai International stadium.

“He [Ali] lost his mojo a few months back and in that particular game he showed that he has got his energy back. His mojo is back,” Mushtaq told ESPN Cricinfo.

Ali picked up four wickets for 15 runs in the last game against the Lahore Qalandars and helped his team secure a comfortable win over AB de Villiers-led side.

“His spell was phenomenal,” Mushtaq said.

The former spin wizard also took about the way Ali and Wahab Riaz celebrate after taking wickets.

“At the moment all the youngsters are talking about Wahab Riaz,” he added. “But I like personally Hasan Ali because Wahab Riaz… that signal I don’t like.”

 
 
 

