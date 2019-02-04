Five talking points from second Pakistan-South Africa T20I

South Africa clinched the three-match T20I series against Pakistan after winning the high-scoring second fixture in Johannesburg by a narrow seven run-margin, thus ending Pakistan’s 11-series unbeaten streak. There was a lot that stood out in an action packed game that kept all those watching at the edge of their seats from the start to the finish.

Usman Shinwari’s worst-ever bowling figures

The left-arm pacer had a bad day at the office as he registered the worst-ever figures by a Pakistani bowler in the shortest format of the game, conceding 64 runs in four overs without taking a single wicket. Shinwari was taken apart by David Miller in the last over of the South African innings, which went for 29. The fast-bowler had not fared well in the series so far and may be dropped from the side for the dead-rubber fixture.

David Miller’s batting prowess

The late onslaught by the stand-in skipper took the hosts to 188 against all odds after they had made a cautious start to their innings. He treated the cricketing fans to “Miller Time” by scoring 29 runs off Shinwari’s over. The left-handed remained unbeaten at 65 off 29 balls with a strike rate of 229. He put on a 62-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the fourth-wicket.

Fakhar Zaman’s rash performances

The left-handed opener has so far been incapable of playing a big innings this series and questions have been raised about his rash shot selections. Fakhar has scored just 23 runs in the two matches of the series so far whereas his opening partner Babar Azam has scored 128.

Pakistan’s batsmen crumble once again

The top-order did their job in the run-chase but the side’s inability to finish games with the bat came back to haunt them once again. Dealing with pressure has become an issue for the players batting at fifth, sixth and seventh positions. This became more and more evident as boundaries dried up and the run-rate started to climb. The batsmen completely lost their heads and got out playing ugly hoicks.

Babar Azam stands out

The right-handed Babar showed why he is by far the best batsman in the side at the moment. His brilliant knock of 90 almost single-handedly took the side to victory. He pummeled the South African bowlers to all parts of the ground and seemed to be playing a different match altogether as others around him struggled to match his control and strike-rate.