Five talking points from final Pakistan-South Africa T20I

Pakistan clinched a 27-run consolation victory in the third and final T20I fixture at Centurion’s Supersport Park, thus ending a disappointing tour on a high. There was plenty that the Men in Green can take back from the final game of their tour.

Pakistan a strong defending side

After being restricted to 168 runs by the South African bowlers, the Pakistan bowlers took the side to victory by taking wickets at regular intervals. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim managed to keep the scoring rate low at the start of the innings and Mohammad Amir did the damage later on.

Miller’s fall leads to Pakistan’s joy

South Africa — after being rocked by an early collapse in the run chase — were out of the game once skipper David Miller fell. The batting side struggled for boundaries after that managed and never threatened to reach the target.

Shadab and Imad continue to impress

Pakistan’s spin duo of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim once again played key role in Pakistan’s consolation win, contributing with both bat and ball as their stock as all-rounders continues to rise. Shadab Khan scored 22 off eight balls and finished with figures of 2-34 in four overs while Imad Wasim scored 19 runs and took one wickets.

Improvement in the field

Pakistan have improved drastically in the field of late and can now rub shoulders with South Africa, who are one of the best fielding sides in the world. The fielders of both sides supported the bowling and the visitors managed to hold on to most of the catches in the three-match series.

T20I continues to challenge batsmen

T20I is considered to be a format which is dominated by the batsmen but that was seldom the case here. Both sides capitalised on hiccups in the batting line-up, especially in the middle-order once the ball had gone a little soft. Both sides struggled for momentum in the middle overs and boundaries often dried up.