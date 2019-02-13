Finger injury rules out Sunil Narine from start of PSL4

February 13, 2019

West Indies and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Sunil Narine will miss the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a finger injury.

The spinner’s finger injury aggravated at the end of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the 30-year-old is seeing his medical team for treatment.

However, he is expected to join the squad in the latter stages of the tournament.

“We hope to have Narine with us as soon as possible because he is a true match winner. It’s a blow just before the start of HBL PSL but we will try to cope with it. We have got the depth in our squad as there are plenty other match-winners. We wish Narine a quick recovery and hope to welcome him very soon during PSL,” said Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan.

Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller has been called in as the West Indies all-rounder’s replacement.

Quetta Gladiators kick off their PSL4 campaign when they take on last year’s finalists Peshawar Zalmi on February 15.

