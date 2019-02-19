DX, the rebellious WWE group, to enter Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania

D-Generation X, the most rebellious group in WWE history, will be inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame a night before WrestleMania 35.

X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and the late Chyna will be inducted together.

According to Sky Sports, they will take to the stage at the ceremony on Saturday, April 6, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Chyna, the only female member of the team, passed away on April 20, 2016.

“It’d be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business,” Triple H said about Chyna. “She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in.”

“She earned everybody’s trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it.”