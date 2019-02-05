Dhaka Dynamites eliminate Chittagong Vikings from BPL 2019

Chittagong Vikings were sent packing from the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 as they lost their eliminator to Dhaka Dynamites by six wickets in Dhaka on Monday.

The Vikings — taking guard — lost their first wicket at the score of 22. Shadman Islam and Cameron Delport managed to take the score to 56 before the latter was dismissed after scoring 27-ball 36 with the help of five boundaries and a six.

Mosaddek Hossain’s knock of 40 runs helped the side post a total of 135-8 in their 20 overs.

The Dyanmites had a bright start to the chase of 136-run target as Upul Tharanga and Sunil Narine put on a 44-run partnership on the first wicket before the latter was dismissed after scoring 16-ball 31 after hitting six fours and a maximum.

Tharanga then went on to score another 44-run partnership this time with Rony Talukdar, who was dismissed for 20 runs. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed the very next ball.

Upul Tharanga went back into the pavilion after scoring 51 off 43 deliveries with seven boundaries to his name.

The side managed to complete the run chase in 16.4 overs.