Dhaka Dynamites beat Rangpur Riders to reach BPL final

Dhaka Dynamites secured their place in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 final by defeating Rangpur Riders in the second playoff by five wickets on Wednesday.

Rangpur Riders — being sent in to bat first — had a good start to their innings AS Nadif Chowdhury and Chris Gayle put on a 42-run opening stand before the former was dismissed after scoring a 12-ball 27 that included two fours and three maximums.

Chris Gayle and Rilee Rossouw followed on the next two deliveries to leave Riders struggling at 42-3 after being 42-0.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Mithun and Ravi Bopara put on a 64-run stand on the fourth wicket. The duo scored 38 and 49 respectively.

The middle and lower order could not provide any resistance to the Dynamite bowlers and the side was bowled out for 142 runs in 19.4 overs.

In chase of a modest 143-run target, the Dynamites had a disastrous start as the side lost their first wicket with just four runs on the board. However, Sunil Narine and Rony Talukdar steadied the run chase with their 37-run stand for the second wicket.

The side lost their second wicket with 41 runs on the board as Sunil Narine went back to the pavilion for 14 runs.

Talukdar and captain Shakib Al Hasan took the score to 75 before the latter was dismissed after his 20-ball 23 knock. However, Andre Russell’s late 19-ball 40 was enough to take the side to victory in 16.4 overs.

The side will now play Comilla Victorians in the final of BPL 2019 on Friday.