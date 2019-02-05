Comilla Victorians qualify for BPL 2019 final

Comilla Victorians confirmed their place in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 after beating Rangpur Riders by eight wickets in the first qualifier in Dhaka on Sunday.

Rangpur won the toss and chose to bat.

Riders’ innings did not have the spark as the side would have liked as they were 34-2 at one stage but a 33-run stand on the third-wicket by Chris Gayle and Rilee Rossouw took the side to 67 before the West Indies batsman fell after scoring 46 from 44 balls.

Brace Howell’s quick 28-ball 53 — which included three boundaries and five sixes — was enough to take the side to 165-5 in their 20 overs.

In chase of a modest 166-run target, the Rangpur batsmen faced a little problem as Evin Lewis single-handedly took the side home with his half-century.

The West Indies batsman — who made 71 off 53 deliveries after hitting five boundaries and three maximums — put on a 90-run partnership on the second wicket as the side finished the run chase in 18.5 overs.