Clash of champions highlights Friday’s PSL fixtures

The excitement and anticipation is doubled as two matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 are scheduled to take place in Sharjah on Friday.

The first match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will start at 4:30pm PST, while the clash of champions between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will start at 9pm PST.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Multan were defeated comprehensively by Quetta Gladiators in their last fixture and will be hoping their batting won’t let them down again. Skipper Shoaib Malik has been the only constant performer in the side so far, and will expect his men to bring their A-game against Qalandars. The key for Multan is to find the right opening pair that can give big hitters Shahid Afridi and Andre Russell a good platform for the later stage of the innings.

Lahore find themselves at the bottom of the table once again after just three games and will look to exploit Multan’s weaknesses. A win will take Qalandars into fifth place above Karachi, but Karachi will have a game in hand going into their next match. Lahore were bowled out for 78 in their last game, and stand-in captain AB de Villiers will be worried more about his batting form than his leadership duties on the field.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United will look towards star man Luke Ronchi to be at his destructive best at the top of the innings. While United’s squad is filled with big finishers, they need someone to hold the fort for them and play out 20 overs if the top-order fails.

Peshawar Zalmi will be brimming with confidence coming into this game with two consecutive wins. Darren Sammy’s men have found their bowling rhythm back, lead by the resurgence of Hasan Ali. But Sammy will also want danger man Kamran Akmal to find his form and destroy the opposition as he so often has in the past.

