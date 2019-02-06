Case registered against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for sexist comments

February 6, 2019

Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram

A case has been registered against filmmaker Karan Johar and Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur over the sexist comments made by the cricketers on the show Koffee With Karan.

According to ANI, the case has been registered in Jodhpur for comments made during Koffee with Karan in December 2018. The cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 6 and were highly criticized for their comments on the show.

 

Following their controversial remarks on the chat show, the cricketers were suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a while. The extent of the backlash had also led to broadcasters Star TV removing the episode from its online streaming platform Hotstar.

Karan Johar also reacted to the controversial episode and revealed that he had sleepless nights over the incident as he wondered how he could undo the damage. The suspension was lifted on January 24, two weeks after the cricketers were sent home from India’s tour of Australia.

Following the debacle, Pandya issued an apology online saying he “may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show” and was required to explain himself to the Committee of Administrators. After the suspension was lifted, Pandya excelled on his return to the Indian team, picking up four wickets and scoring 61 runs against New Zealand. Rahul returned to play for India A against England Lions.

