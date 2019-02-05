Brendon McCullum to retire from BBL after this season

Former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum announced that he will hang up his shoes from Big Bash League at the end of the domestic competition this year, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

McCullum — who plays for Brisbane Heat — made the announcement after scoring 51 off 39 balls against Adelaide Strikers to help keep his side’s hope of reaching the finals alive.

The 37-year-old was not picked by any of the franchise at the 2019 Indian Premier League auction in December. He will continue to play T20 cricket before becoming a coach.

“I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career. The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting,” McCullum said.

“I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun. I’ve had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight,” he added.

He lead Heat two seasons and has scored four half-centuries this season and nine in total in 34 matches.

“Being a part of the BBL has been a special part of my career. Having been there at the start, and then seeing it grow and evolve into one of the best T20 competitions in the world has been great to be part of. I think the BBL will get stronger and better from here too as everyone becomes more comfortable with the format and the clubs continue to be bold in their planning and preparations,” the 37-year-old said.