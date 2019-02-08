LIVE: Dhaka lose Narine early in chase of 200 in BPL final

Dhaka Dynamites require 200 runs to win the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 final against Comilla Victorians at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

DHAKA DYNAMITES INNINGS

Over 4: Dhaka Dynamites 44-1 (require 156 runs to win)

Bowler: Mahedi Hasan (1-4-6-2-1-1)

The spinner goes for 15 runs as a boundary and a six was hit off it.

Over 3: Dhaka Dynamites 29-1 (require 171 runs to win)

Bowler: Mohammad Saifuddin (4-0-6-1-1-4)

Expensive 16-run over as the bowler concedes a six and two boundaries.

Over 2: Dhaka Dynamites 13-1 (require 187 runs to win)

Bowler: Mahedi Hasan (0-4-0-0-1-0)

Rony Talukdar strikes a boundary in the over.

Over 1: Dhaka Dynamites 8-1 (require 192 runs to win)

Bowler: Mohammad Saifuddin (0-W-0-0-1-wd-6)

A disastrous start to the run-chase as danger-man Sunil Narine goes back to the pavilion off the second ball before Upul Tharanga hits a maximum.

WICKET: Sunil Narine run out (Mohammad Saifuddin) 0 (0b 0x4 0x6)

COMILLA VICTORIANS INNINGS

Over 20: Comilla Victorians 199-3

Bowler: Andre Russell (1-1-1-6-1-0)

Comilla Victorians finish with a mammoth total of 199-3 in 20 overs.

Over 19: Comilla Victorians 189-3

Bowler: Rubel Hossain (1-6-1-1-1-1)

Tamim hit another maximum in the over as 11 runs come from the over.

Over 18: Comilla Victorians 178-3

Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (0-0-6-1-6-4)

Seventeen runs came from the captain’s third over. He finishes with figures of 4-0-45-1.

Over 17: Comilla Victorians 161-3

Bowler: Andre Russell (6-0-4-2-4-6)

Tamim hits a maximum and reaches for his century with a boundary. The left-hander scores 22 runs in the over.

Over 16: Comilla Victorians 139-3

Bowler: Sunil Narine (0-1-1-0-0-0)

The spinner keeps it tight and gives just two runs in the over.

Over 15: Comilla Victorians 137-3

Bowler: Rubel Hossain (1-4-6-2-4-6)

Tamim picks up 22 runs in the over courtesy of two boundaries and two maximums.

Over 14: Comilla Victorians 114-3

Bowler: Mahmudul Hasan (wd-0-wd-1-1-1-1-6)

Tamim finishes the over with a maximum towards long-off.

Over 13: Comilla Victorians 102-3

Bowler: Sunil Narine (1-W-0-0-1-wd-1)

Poor running between the wickets costs Comilla as Shamsur goes back without scoring.

WICKET: Shamsur Rahman run out (Shakib Al Hasan) 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)

Over 12: Comilla Victorians 98-2

Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (2-6-1-1-1-W)

Shakib Al Hasan breaks the partnership after conceding 11 runs in the over, courtesy a six by Tamim Iqbal.

WICKET: Anamul Haque lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 24 (30b 2×4 0x6)

Over 11: Comilla Victorians 87-1

Bowler: Shuvagata Hom (1-1-1-6-4-1)

Tamim Iqbal reaches his half-century as the batsmen pick up 14 runs from the over.

Over 10: Comilla Victorians 73-1

Bowler: Qazi Onik (1-1-2-1-4-1lb)

That’s the half-way mark as Comilla take 10 runs from the over with Anamul Haque scoring the boundary.

Over 9: Comilla Victorians 63-1

Bowler: Rubel Hossain (1lb-1-0-1-wd-4-0)

The bowler concedes nine runs in the over as Tamim Iqbal adds another boundary to his tally.

Over 8: Comilla Victorians 54-1

Bowler: Qazi Onik (1-2-1-1-1-4)

Tamim Iqbal scores the boundary and 10 runs come from Qazi Onik’s first over.

Over 7: Comilla Victorians 44-1

Bowler: Sunil Narine (0-1-1-0-1-1)

Comilla batsmen score four singles in the over.

Over 6: Comilla Victorians 40-1

Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (1-1-4lb-1-4-4)

Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque step up a gear as 15 runs came from the captain’s second over.

Over 5: Comilla Victorians 25-1

Bowler: Sunil Narine (0-6-0-1-0-1)

Eight runs come off that over as Tamim Iqbal hits a maximum.

Over 4: Comilla Victorians 17-1

Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (4-0-0-1-1-0)

Anamul Haque scores a much-needed boundary as six runs come from the captain’s first over.

Over 3: Comilla Victorians 11-1

Bowler: Andre Russell (0-0-1-0-1-0)

Just two singles came from Russell’s second over.

Over 2: Comilla Victorians 9-1

Bowler: Rubel Hossain (1-0-1-4-W-0)

The medium pacer provided the breakthrough after being hit for a boundary

WICKET: Evin Lewis lbw b Rubel Hossain 6 (7b 1×4 0x6)

Over 1: Comilla Victorians 3-0

Bowler: Andre Russell (0-1-0-wd-0-0-1)

The West Indies fast-bowler went for three runs in the first over.

Playing XI of Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians #DDvCV Watch BPL LIVE on GTV & Rabbithole App!#BPL #BPLseason6 pic.twitter.com/UneT5a34EC — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 8, 2019

Comilla Victorians XI: Tamim Iqbal, Evin Lewis, Imrul Kayes (captain), Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Shamsur Rahman, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Saifuddin, Wahab Riaz, Mahedi Hasan and Sanjit Saha

Dhaka Dynamites XI: Upul Tharanga, Sunil Narine, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahmudul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain and Qazi Onik

Dhaka Dynamites squad: Upul Tharanga, Sunil Narine, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Kieron Pollard, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Qazi Onik, Asif Hasan, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Hazratullah Zazai, Andrew Birch, Shahadat Hossain, Mohor Sheikh and Aliss Islam

Comilla Victorians squad: Tamim Iqbal, Evin Lewis, Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Shamsur Rahman, Imrul Kayes (captain), Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sanjit Saha, Wahab Riaz, Aamer Yamin, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Shahid, Mosharraf Hossain, Ziaur Rahman and Abu Hider Rony